Brooks Koepka made headlines last weekend with his comments about Dustin Johnson after the third round of the PGA Championship.

When asked about his position on the leaderboard heading into Sunday, Koepka appeared to take a shot at Johnson. “I mean, I like my chances,” Koepka said. “When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized. I don’t know, he’s only won one.”

Koepka went on to collapse during the round on Sunday while Johnson finished tied for second. After taking a few days to think things over, he wanted to make things clear this afternoon.

Following his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brooks suggested the media overplayed his friendship with Dustin. “Yeah, we worked out for—I worked out with Joey [Diovisalvi] for two years,” Koepka told reporters on Thursday after an opening two-over 72 at Sedgefield C.C.

Here’s more from Golf Digest:

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know what you guys—you guys make your own stories, so I have no idea what you all do, but I think even the Jordan and Justin thing gets blown out too much. I think you guys overplay—you guys overplay a lot of things.”

Earlier this week, Koepka said he did regret not mentioning a few of the other players who we in contention at the PGA Championship.

“That part I regret and I wish I had used different words because I didn’t pay enough attention to who was under Dustin because he was my main focus,” Koepka said.

After carding a 72 on Thursday, Brooks appears to have played himself out of contention from the very start. It’s been a rough few days for the four-time major champion.