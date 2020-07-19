Brooks Koepka Gives Update On Knee Injury Amid Struggles At The Memorial

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio has been very difficult for most of the golfers playing this weekend. That is very true for Brooks Koepka, who is tied for 56th at +4 after three days.

In total, just 23 golfers are under par heading into Sunday. Jon Rahm, one of the only players who has been consistent all tournament, is at -12, four strokes clear of Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau. Stars like Koepka and Tiger Woods (+2) ran risk of not making the cut.

This is just the latest in a string of troubling outings for Koepka, who has struggled since the PGA restarted its season a few weeks ago. He finished seventh at the RBC Heritage in June, his only finish better than 32nd in that time frame. He missed the cut at the Workday Charity Open last week.

Brooks Koepka suffered a torn patella tendon in his knee, which he played through much of last year. In January, he aggravated it after slipping on concrete, which has been a bad setback by all accounts. In February, he had a pretty troubling takeaway on things, telling Golf Digest that he wasn’t sure if the knee would “ever be 100-percent.” It doesn’t sound like things are much better today, five months later.

Koepka had an MRI on his knee on Monday… doesn’t sound great. pic.twitter.com/oNwjliJleV — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) July 18, 2020

Koepka says he had an MRI on Monday. The status of his knee injury? “Nothing is improved,” per CBS Sports:

“Had an MRI on Monday,” said Koepka. “Nothing has changed. We’ll see how it goes. Just wanted to check on it, see where it’s at. We got the results right after Korea [the CJ Cup], and then we just wanted to check. Nothing is improved, it’s still the same. So we’ll figure it out when we’re done. I feel okay, feel physically fine. It has its moments.”

In June, Koepka said that he thought the layoff was “definitely beneficial” after the layoff. Unfortunately, things seem to have regressed as Koepka has tried to play on it every week.

Hopefully he can figure something out soon. The young golf star historically picks up his game in a big way during the majors, which he has one four of since 2017. The PGA Championship, which Koepka won for the second time in 2019, is around the corner, coming up during the first week in August.

