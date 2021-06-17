Brooks Koepka Is Off To An Incredible Start At The U.S. Open

After finishing second in the PGA Championship last month, Brooks Koepka is off to a great start in Round One of the U.S. Open.

Through 11 holes in the first round of the tournament, Koepka is minus-4 thanks to four birdies and not a single bogey. He leads the duo of Patrick Rodgers and Xander Schauffele by one stroke.

Given how rough some of Koepka’s outings have been at the non-majors this year, it kind of surprising to see him so dominant, so early. But Koepka is once again proving that when the stakes are high, so is his golf level.

Koepka was listed as a 17-1 underdog in some sports books. Clearly he took that personally.

Another major, another Brooks Koepka lead. pic.twitter.com/Y2wmPWzMUD — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) June 17, 2021

Brooks Koepka has eight PGA Tour wins in his career – four of which have come in the majors. But the last couple years have been rough as injuries have disrupted his play.

Since winning the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka has two wins, the most recent of which is the Waste Management Phoenix Open this past February. In the majors, he was cut from the Masters only to come in second at the 2021 PGA Championship.

There’s still three rounds to play in the U.S. Open and anything can happen between now and Sunday. But today is a reminder that when Koepka turns it on, he’s one of the best in the game of golf.