Photos: Meet Brooks Koepka’s Longtime Girlfriend, Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka is going for another major championship on Sunday afternoon. The four-time major champion winner is going for major No. 5 at the PGA Championship.

The 2018 and ’19 PGA Championship winner enters his final round two strokes back of the leader, Dustin Johnson. Koepka is at -7 for the tournament. He’ll look to go low on Sunday.

“When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized,” Koepka said. “(Dustin Johnson’s) only won one. I’m playing good. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Koepka is unsurprisingly as confident as ever. He’s won four major championships and could add a fifth in record time on Sunday afternoon.

The PGA Tour star and his longtime girlfriend, Jena Sims, have done a lot of major celebrating in recent years. More celebrating could be coming on Sunday night.

Koepka and Sims, a fashion model, have been dating for about three years. The happy couple celebrated their anniversary in quarantine earlier this year.

“Celebrating 3 years (and some change),” Jena Sims wrote on Instagram.

Brooks and Jena’s quarantine included a rough haircut, which went viral on social media. The rest of their time together seemed to be pretty enjoyable, though. Now, they’re back to major golf.

Unlike last year at the PGA Championship, there was no awkward pre-round kiss attempt. There are no fans allowed at the PGA Championship this year, after all.

Perhaps there will be a celebratory post-round kiss, though.

Koepka has teed off in his final round at the PGA Championship. He’ll look to chase down Dustin Johnson, who’s at -9 for the tournament.

“I’m going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It’s simple,” Johnson said on Saturday. “I’ve got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that tomorrow, I’m going to have a good chance coming down the stretch.

“I’m just going to have to do what I did today. Just get it done.”

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.