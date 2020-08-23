Jena Sims Responds To Brooks Koepka’s Bold Instagram Message

Brooks Koepka is not playing in this weekend’s Northern Trust tournament, as the four-time major champion recovers from an injury. The PGA Tour star is managing to stay busy on Instagram, though.

Jena Sims, the supermodel girlfriend of the star golfer, posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week.

“Georgia peaches are the sweetest,” the model captioned her photo.

Koepka had a bold, public response to his girlfriend’s photo on Instagram.

“Peach eating (season),” Koepka said in response. It’s not difficult to interpret what Koepka was hinting at there.

Sims did not seem to mind the public display of affection, either. The supermodel responded to Koepka’s message in the comment section.

“@bkoepka 😘,” she wrote back.

Golf fans had their fun with Koepka in the comment section, too.

“The (withdraw) makes perfect sense!! Heal quick!” one fan joked in response.

“I see why you’re taking the week off,” another fan added.

“Now we know why he took the week off he’s not actually injured,” one fan wrote.

Koepka withdrew from the Northern Trust earlier this week as he’s been battling a knee injury. He will miss the season-ending PGA Tour playoffs.

Thankfully for Koepka, this gives him more time to spend with his girlfriend.