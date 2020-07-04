Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Post New Fourth Of July Photo

This weekend, a handful of the world’s top golfers were on the course at Detroit Country Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Players like Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson are all on the course. Unfortunately, major names like Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka decided not to tee it up this week.

Don’t feel too bad for the latter, though. He seems to be enjoying life away from the course this weekend with his girlfriend, Jena Sims.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple posted a new photo celebrating the Fourth of July. In true festive fashion, their walkway was lined with American flags while donned in their bathing suits.

Check it out.

Over the past few years, Koepka has become one of the most dominant players on the PGA Tour. After having trouble competing in major championships early in his career, Koepka turned it around in a hurry.

In the past four years, he’s taken home four major titles, including two during the 2018 season. This past year, he finished no worse than tied No. 4 in all four major tournaments – winning the PGA Championship and finishing No. 2 in the U.S. Open.

He struggled through injury earlier this year, but bounced back with a strong showing at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago.

Koepka announced his plans to get back on the course next weekend.