Photo: Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Are Enjoying The Summer

It’s been a different summer for all of us.

One sport is providing some normalcy, though, as the PGA Tour returned earlier this spring. The Memorial, one of the most-prestigious non-major golf tournaments, is set to take place next weekend.

Brooks Koepka, the 30-year-old four-time major champion, is set to compete in the Ohio tournament. He should be among the contenders.

The four-time major champion might have a budding rival in Bryson DeChambeau. The powerful golfer has put on a ton of muscle and is smashing drives in a way we haven’t seen before.

Koepka had a not-so-subtle tweet likely aimed at his PGA Tour competitor on Tuesday. The tweet quickly went viral.

While Koepka went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, he doesn’t seem to be bothered by the attention.

Koepka and his girlfriend, Jena Sims, appear to be enjoying their summer. Jena posted a photo of the happy couple enjoying the sunshine earlier this week.

Back on the golf course, hopefully we do get a legitimate Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau rivalry. It’s been a while since the sport had a true rivalry with legitimate fire. And it seems like we could get one with Brooks and Bryson.

Hopefully we can watch both golfers compete at The Memorial next week.