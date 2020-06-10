Brooks Koepka Makes His Thoughts On The Ryder Cup Clear

The PGA Tour will resume this weekend without fans. As for the Ryder Cup in September, no decision has been made regarding attendance for that event.

While golfers prefer no distractions while they are about to hit a shot, they certainly enjoy the cheering and fan presence on the course. Brooks Koepka was brutally honest today about the potential of no fans at the Ryder Cup this fall.

Because it is a USA vs. Europe competition, the crowds at the Ryder Cup are fiercely partisan. That makes for a fun atmosphere, which Koepka said would be sorely lacking with no fans.

Via ESPN:

“The fans make that event,” Brooks Koepka said Wednesday as he prepared for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. “The fans make that special. If we’re not playing in front of fans, it’s just like us playing a game in Florida. You’ve got myself, Rory (McIlroy), DJ (Dustin Johnson), you’ve got all these guys that are living in Jupiter. It would be just like a normal game that goes on in Jupiter. And there’s no fist pumping there, there’s no excitement. The fans create the excitement for the Ryder Cup. “Yeah, we’re excited to play, but you see the emotion. If there’s no fans out there you’re not going to see guys fist pumping and that passion behind it. Yes, I love to play for my country, I love to do all these things, but it’s important to have the fans there. We feed off it. The fans get louder or they’ll boo you depending on what you’re doing, but that’s the beauty of it. The Ryder Cup is a true sporting event. It’s different than any other golf tournament we play. It’s a true sporting event, and I think if we can have fans, that’s perfect, and if we can’t, it just seems kind of like an exhibition, which it kind of already is. I just don’t want to play it without fans.”

As for why the Ryder Cup would be held without fans, well, Koepka didn’t hold back with his response.

Brooks Koepka: "As players we all know why [the PGA of America] would play" a Ryder Cup without fans. Money? "Come on. That's the only reason." pic.twitter.com/cCMNuL9OEy — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 10, 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Europe won the 2018 event in France, but the United States won in 2016, the last time the showcase was held in America.

PGA Tour play starts back up this weekend with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.