Brooks Koepka Has A Message For The PGA Championship Course

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has some momentum heading into this week’s PGA Championship.

The 2018 and ’19 PGA Championship winner is coming off a promising showing at the World Golf Classic-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Koepka, 30, finished in second place at the tournament, which was won by Justin Thomas. Koepka finished at -10 for the tournament, three strokes back of Thomas. It was an encouraging showing from Koepka, who had struggled with consistency in recent events.

“I’m hitting it good, I like where it’s at. I think there’s still a little bit of room for improvement just for comfort as far as the changes we made are only five, six days old now,” Koepka said on Saturday.

Koepka had a fun message for the PGA Championship course, TPC Harding Park, on Sunday evening.

“Yup, coming in hot Harding Park,” Koepka said of his 3-6 finish at the World Golf Classic earlier in the day.

Yup, coming in hot Harding Park https://t.co/Ch7h0l1fST — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) August 3, 2020

Koepka, who’s won the last two PGA Championships, is among the favorites to win it again this upcoming week.

Paige Spiranac has already revealed her prediction for the winner, too.

The 2020 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday morning. The tournament will be televised by ESPN and CBS.