Brooks Koepka Not Happy With Officials At The Ryder Cup Today

On Saturday afternoon, the United States continued its dominant performance at the Ryder Cup.

Team USA entered the day with a 6-2 lead over Team Europe and extended that lead even further. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were the only Team Europe group to win a match.

That win came over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, who opened up a three-hole lead earlier in the match. Arguably the most controversial moment of the Ryder Cup thus far came during that match.

Berge hit his tee shot into native grass on the 15th hole. Koepka then called over PGA rules official David Price, arguing that his club would hit a drain when he swung.

After two officials looked at the ball, both decided Koepka wouldn’t get any relief. He was none-too-pleased and let the officials know it.

“If I break my wrist, it’s on f—ing both of you guys,” he said.

Koepka went on to hit the shot and didn’t hurt himself. However, cameras showed that he did hit the native area he was concerned about.

After the match was over, Koepka was asked about the decision from the officials. He kept his answer short and sweet.

“Yeah, we didn’t get it,” he said.

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt on the shot.