Brooks Koepka Not Happy With Reaction To Ryder Cup Comments

Just last week, Brooks Koepka created quite the stir with a few simple comments about the Ryder Cup. With the event set to get underway on Friday, the four-time Major Champion is doing his best to set the record straight.

The minor controversy began when Koepka sat down for an exclusive interview with Golf Digest. During the conversation, he discussed the Ryder Cup and explained that he finds the competition so different because of the team nature of the event.

“It’s different. It’s hectic. It’s a bit odd, if I’m honest,” Koepka told Golf Digest. “I don’t want to say it’s a bad week. We’re just so individualized, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now, it’s like, OK, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that.”

Those remarks were enough to spark a debate around the golf world. Former United States Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger suggested that Koepka wasn’t all that into being a part of the team and should give up his spot to someone that would embrace the competition.

“Brooks, I just read that article, I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much,” Azinger said during an NBC Golf call. “If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup.”

Others agreed with Azinger’s interpretation of Koepka’s comments, but the four-time major champion was frustrated with how his assessment of the Ryder Cup was construed. He tried to clarify exactly what he meant this week during a media session at Whistling Straits.

“I said it was different. I never said it was bad. Y’all spun it that way,” Koepka said of his Golf Digest comments Thursday, per Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier.

Whether he wants to be there or not, Koepka will play a major role on the United States team this weekend. The Americans will try to take the Ryder Cup back from the Europeans for the first time since 2016.