Look: Brooks Koepka Makes Ridiculous Eagle At PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka didn’t look like himself at the Masters this year due to a knee injury. Although he might not be at 100 percent just yet, we wouldn’t be able to tell based on the way he’s performing at the PGA Championship.

Koepka had a share of the lead once the first round of the PGA Championship was in the books on Thursday. He stumbled out of the gates this Friday with two early bogeys, but the four-time major champion bounced back with an unreal showing on the seventh hole.

Golf fans thought Koepka was going to scramble for par on the seventh hole because his drive ended up in a long patch of tumbleweed. However, his second shot was so incredible that he gave himself a decent chance for an eagle putt.

Of course, Koepka wasn’t going to squander this opportunity. He sent the crowd at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course into a frenzy by making a putt from 41 feet for eagle.

Here’s the putt from Koepka that has golf fans buzzing this afternoon:

Brooks Koepka is just two shots back from the top spot on the leaderboard. Believe it or not, Phil Mickelson is in the driver’s seat after posting an incredible score on the front nine.

The second round of the PGA Championship is being broadcast on ESPN.

