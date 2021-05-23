Brooks Koepka Shares Message After Big Saturday At PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. After three rounds at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, he finds himself right in the hunt to win the tournament for a third time, and take home his fifth major.

Koepka has battled through injuries for much of the last two years. 2020 was his first winless year on tour since 2016. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, but had knee surgery the following month, which he’s been working back from.

He missed the cut in the last month’s Masters, and in the AT&T Byron Nelson last weekend. Those results didn’t seem to portend a great showing at The Ocean Course this weekend.

Never doubt Brooks at the PGA Championship though. After a 69 on Thursday and a 71 on Friday, he shot a two-under 70 this afternoon, keeping pace with surprise leader Phil Mickelson. He enters Sunday just one stroke back. Based on Twitter, he’s ready for a big finish.

We should be in for an exciting finish at Kiawah. Mickelson would be an incredible story, years removed from his last win on the PGA Tour, without a major win since 2013. At 50 years old, he’d be the oldest PGA Championship winner in the tournament’s history.

Koepka, meanwhile could put a big mark on the argument for the best current player on tour, after an injury-riddled last year. With four major wins from 2017-19—back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017-18 to go with the back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018-19—he is one of the best big-tournament players out there today.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. ESPN has early coverage of the tournament starting at 10 a.m., while CBS will pick it up for the stretch run at 1 p.m.

