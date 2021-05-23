Old Story About Brooks Koepka Asking Phil Mickelson For Autograph Going Viral

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are the featured group for the final round of the PGA Championship today. And that pairing has Kopeka sharing an old story about their first meeting over two decades ago.

At the 2019 Masters, Koepka reminisced about a time he visited the Masters as a child and got autographs from dozens of golfers. But one golfer stiffed him for an autograph: Mickelson.

“I mean, I pretty much got everybody,” Koepka said, via Golf Week. “I tried to get Phil’s autograph – I was standing by the old range, and somehow found my way kind of right by the parking lot or something like that and asked him for an autograph and he said no, and he turned me down, probably about the only kid Phil’s ever turned down.”

Koepka said that Mickelson didn’t remember the incident when he told him about it years later. But when pressed, Mickelson joked that Koepka probably wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place.

“He doesn’t remember,” Koepka said. “I mean, I can’t believe he doesn’t remember the first time he ever said no to a kid, signing an autograph. I told him, I think in 2014, I think we were playing a practice round at the British Open. I had to tell him. I was like, ‘Listen, man, you stiffed me, and I really didn’t like you for a long time.’ He was typical Phil, right back at me. I shouldn’t have been there (in the parking lot). I’ve got his autograph now.”

Brooks Koepka is currently chasing his third PGA Championship in four years. Mickelson is having one of his best outings in years and is seeking his first PGA Championship since 2005.

They’re currently in a close battle at Kiawah Beach. As of writing, Koepka leads Mickelson by one stroke heading to the second hole.

Who will win the 2021 PGA Championship?