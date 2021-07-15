Golf die-hards have a new challenge this week because of The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. Luckily, 31-year-old Brooks Koepka is here to help.

The Open isn’t necessarily a challenge because of its course or the weather conditions – it’s the difference in time zone. Sunrise in England happens around 5 a.m. That means some golfers not only have to deal with potential jet lag, but also have to fight fatigue with early tee times. Thursday’s first tee time, for example, was at 6:35 a.m. local time.

Koepka teed at 8:03 a.m. in Thursday’s first round at The Open Championship. That’s 3:03 a.m. ET. It’s safe to assume plenty of U.S. golfers need as much coffee they can get their hands on to stay awake at Royal St. George’s. Koepka isn’t worried about himself, though – he’s worried about the fans. The 31-year-old said coffee’s on him this week in a new Instagram message, of course referring to the fans who have to wake up early to watch him play.

Take a look.

Brooks Koepka shot one-under 69 at The Open on Thursday. It was a solid start for the 31-year-old, who hasn’t won a major since 2019 when he won the PGA Championship. Just recently, he finished tied for second behind winner Phil Mickelson in the 2021 PGA Championship.

Koepka is currently tied for 32nd in The Open Championship leaderboard. He’s five strokes behind tournament leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Koepka begins his second round Friday at 8:04 a.m. ET. It looks like fans will be able to get a bit more sleep, as a result.