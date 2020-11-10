Brooks Koepka Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters Strategy

Bryson DeChambeau caught the attention of the golfing world when he announced a potential major change to his bag for the upcoming 2020 Masters.

The 27-year-old mastermind said on Tuesday that he might opt to use a 48-inch driver this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. The specific club is the longest allowed in competition under the Rules of Golf.

But when experimenting, DeChambeau claimed that the driver added four to five miles per hour in ball speed and drastically increased his swing speed.

Critics started to question DeChambeau’s boldness on one of the world’s most coveted golf courses, but fellow star Brooks Koepka wasn’t one of them. The four-time major champion was asked if he would tweak his competitor’s strategy but backed off when given the chance.

“He wants to put a 48-inch driver in, good for him,” Koepka remarked. “Length is always an advantage. He’s done a good job of working his tail off to hit it that far. It’s worked for him.

The remark is almost shocking from Koepka who is one of the few golfers willing to stir the pot on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, plenty of players have been willing to to take shots at DeChambeau for his unique style of play.

Regardless, Koepka seems more focused on his own game this weekend.

Both players will be factors into Saturday and Sunday at this year’s Masters. DeChambeau comes in as the oddsmakers favorite at 8-1 after winning the 2020 U.S Open in September. Koepka’s 16-1 odds are seventh-best after the 30-year-old has dealt with a nagging knee injury this year.

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will also be among the other favorites.

The Masters begins on Thursday with the first trio teeing off at 7 a.m. ET.