Brooks Koepka Reacts To His First Round At PGA Championship

On Thursday afternoon, Brooks Koepka got off to a horrible start at the PGA Championship at Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Koepka started the day with a double-bogey and it looked as though his injury-plagued season would continue. However, the four-time major champion battled back, shooting five under over the next 17 holes to finish with a three-under, 69 on the day.

It’s been a rough year thus far for Koepka. He underwent knee surgery earlier this year to re-attach his kneecap. Just a few weeks later, he somehow still managed to play during the Masters at Augusta National.

After struggling for a few months, it was nice to see Koepka get back on the horse. He was pleased with his performance on Thursday afternoon as well.

Following the round he took to Twitter with a message for fans.

“Still in one piece,” Koepka said in a video of him swinging on the range.

The two-time PGA Champion was tied for the lead when he left the course. However, Canadian Corey Conners continued his stellar play with a five-under, 67, to take a two-shot lead into the second round.

While he doesn’t have the lead, it’s still an encouraging result for Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters just last month.

He’ll be back out on the course alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy on Friday afternoon at 1:58 p.m. ET.