Brooks Koepka Reacts To His First Round At The U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka had a strong first day at the U.S. Open, recording four birdies on his first 11 holes before a pair of bogeys ended his round with a minus-2 score.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Koepka was brutally honest about his performance at Pebble Beach. He indicated that he’s “close” but not close enough for his liking.

“Close only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades,” Koepka tweeted. That message already has several thousand likes in a few minutes.

His two bogeys on the back nine cost him what would have been the lead at the U.S. Open. He’s now in a tie for fourth behind Russell Henley (minus-4), Francesco Molinaro (minus-3) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (minus-3).

2021 has been an up and down year for Brooks Koepka. After notching his first PGA Tour win since 2019 with a Waste Management Open win in February, he was cut from the Masters. But he rebounded by finishing second to Phil Mickelson at last month’s PGA Championship.

If Koepka’s history is anything to go by, Koepka is virtually guaranteed a strong finish at Torrey Pines. On top of winning two of the last three U.S. Open titles, Koepka has never finished lower than 18th at the tournament since going pro. He finished second last year, and fourth in 2014.

Brooks Koepka wasn’t the favorite to win the 2021 U.S. Open. But after his performance today, he probably should be.

And Koepka knows it.