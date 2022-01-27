Brooks Koepka Revealed A Bold New Look On Wednesday

Brooks Koepka showed up to the Famer Insurance Open in style this week. Well, sort of.

On Wednesday, the four-time major champion was spotted at Torrey Pines with blond hair. Let’s just say it’s a new look that’ll take fans time to get used to.

Even though Koepka had a fine round of golf, two-under-par to be exact, his new hair is the topic of conversation in the golf world.

Fortunately for fans that missed this afternoon’s round of the Famer Insurance Open, the official PGA Tour Twitter account posted a video of Koepka on the course with his blond hair.

The reactions to this new look are over the place. Some fans like it, while others are confused by it.

“I’m shocked…whatever wins majors,” one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, “What bet did he lose?”

We’ll find out this week if Koepka’s new hairstyle will bring him good fortune.