Brooks Koepka Reveals The 1 Golf Mistake He Hates

Brooks Koepka has become well-known for his stoic demeanor on the course during his meteoric rise to stardom on the PGA Tour. The 31-year-old always appears to be level-headed, no matter the circumstance and especially during the biggest moments.

Koepka has long preached the importance of mental fortitude when it comes to playing professional golf. He’s long maintained that a player’s mind is the best thing that they can bring with them to tournaments, more so than any particular club or shot technique.

That’s why Koepka doesn’t sweat it when he hits a bad shot, so long as it’s a technical error.

“I don’t mind making mistakes, making a bad swing, whatever,” Koepka said, via Golf.com.

It’s a different type of mistake that gets under the 31-year-old’s skin. For the four-time Major champ, it’s the mental errors that really makes him upset.

“At the PGA I started off with a double. I made a mental mistake, so that drives me nuts,” Koepka explained. “I kind of pride myself on not making mental mistakes during majors.”

Stop focusing so much on technical errors.https://t.co/NIAL0elxbJ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 13, 2021

Throughout his career, Koepka has shown a mental toughness above the rest, especially when playing in majors. He won four major tournaments during a two-year stretch between the 2017 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship, establishing himself as one of the most steady golfers during the prestigious events.

Injuries have hindered Koepka’s performance as of late, but he appears to be rounding into form just ahead of The Open Championship this weekend. The 31-year-old finished tied for fourth at last month’s U.S. Open and followed that showing up with another top-5 at the Traveler’s Open.

Links golf isn’t known as Koepka’s strength, but he remains one of the favorites this weekend at Royal St. George’s. He’ll tee-off in the first round on Thursday at 3:03 a.m. ET in pursuit of his fifth major title.