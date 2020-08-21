Brooks Koepka Sends Bold Message To Girlfriend Jena Sims

Just a few days before he was set to tee it up at the Northern Trust this weekend, Brooks Koepka withdrew his name from competition.

Koepka has been battling a series of injuries this season, including a knee injury that forced him to miss several weeks. After playing in six-straight tournaments, the four-time major champion just couldn’t keep going.

As a result, he’ll miss the rest of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Don’t feel too bad for Koepka, though, as it looks like he’ll be just fine off the course.

His girlfriend, Jena Sims, posted a photo to Instagram that brought out an interesting comment from the golfer. “Georgia peaches are the sweetest,” Sims said in the caption of the photo.

Well, Koepka couldn’t help himself and decided to comment on the photo. “Peach eating szn,” the star golfer said.

Check it out.

It’s good to see Koepka isn’t feeling too down about missing the FedEx Cup playoffs this year.

He’ll likely take a few weeks off before gearing up for the U.S. Open later this summer. Koepka has a history of playing his best when it comes to major tournaments.

However, he faltered at the PGA Championship before withdrawing this weekend at the Northern Trust.

Can he get back to form and win his fifth major championship this year? We’ll just have to wait to find out.