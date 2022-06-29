Brooks Koepka Shares New Details On Move To LIV Golf Series

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka's decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf Series was apparently a last-minute decision - or so he says.

Koepka had previously made comments criticizing golfers leaving the Tour for LIV Golf. Then, after the U.S. Open just two weeks ago, he agreed to join the new golf league.

It was a pretty abrupt change for Koepka, who said during a press conference on Tuesday that his opinion of LIV Golf changed after the U.S. Open.

He never had conversations about the new golf league until after the prestigious PGA Tour event.

"Just my opinion, man," Koepka said Tuesday, when asked what caused him to change his mind, via ESPN.com. "My opinion changed. That was it. You guys will never believe me, but we didn't have the conversation 'til everything was done at the U.S. Open and figured it out and just said I was going to go one way or another. Here I am."

It also sounds like Koepka's health played a major factor in his decision to sign with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which will hold fewer events than the PGA Tour.

He added, "What I've had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, you realize, you know, I need a little bit more time off. I'll be the first one to say it: It's not been an easy last couple of years, and I think having a little more breaks, a little more time at home to make sure I'm 100% before I go play in an event and don't feel like I'm forced to play right away [is good]."

The next LIV Golf tournament is being held this Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge outside of Portland.