Brooks Koepka Shoots Brutal Score In Final Round At The Memorial

July is typically a good month for Brooks Koepka, but it’s been a rough one in 2020.

The 30-year-old four-time major champion just posted the second worst 18-hole score of his career. Koepka did not play well in the final round of The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Koepka shot an 80 in the final round of The Memorial at Muirfield Village. This was just the third round in the 80s for Koepka in his PGA Tour career.

The two-time U.S. Open champion and two-time PGA Championship winner finished The Memorial at +12. He was +8 in his final round and he’s currently tied for 63rd place.

This is only the 3rd round in the 80s for Koepka in his PGA TOUR career. Two of the three have occurred since March. He shot an 81 in the 3rd Round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the worst score of his PGA TOUR career. pic.twitter.com/UMJhnhcyTn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 19, 2020

Koepka revealed on Saturday that he’s been battling a knee injury as of late. It’s fair to suggest that he’s not at 100 percent health and it’s clearly affecting his play.

The star golfer said he had an MRI on his knee earlier this week.

“Just wanted to check on it, see where it’s at,” Koepka said on Saturday. “We got the results right after Korea, and then we just wanted to check, and nothing is improved. It’s still the same. So we’ll figure it out when we’re done.”

Hopefully Koepka can get his knee issues figured out and get back to 100 percent health soon. Few golfers – if any – are more dominant when at full strength.