Brooks Koepka Sums Up His Disappointing Final Round

Brooks Koepka in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after hitting his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka entered Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship with a lot of confidence. He exited it with a whimper.

The four-time major champion, who’d won the last two PGA Championships, had a brutal showing on the final day of the 2020 event.

Koepka shot a four-over 74 on the final day of the tournament. He finished the major at -3, 10 strokes back of the winner, Collin Morikawa.

“To make the turn at 4 over was disappointing, to say the least,” Koepka told reporters following the round. “You knew you had to be under par, at least one, to have a good chance on the back side. I mean, it’s my first bad round in a while in a major.”

Koepka was going for three straight wins at the PGA Championship. He said this evening that it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Hey, wasn’t meant to be,” Koepka said. “Three in a row, you’re not really supposed to do two in a row looking at history. But that’s all right. Got two more (majors) the rest of the season and we’ll figure it out from there.”

Koepka was mocked by some on social media for talking a lot of trash before the round and not delivering.

While he didn’t back up his trash talk on Sunday, it’s good for the sport. He should keep it coming.

Golf’s next major is set for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in mid-September.


