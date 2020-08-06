Brooks Koepka Takes Clear Shot At Bryson DeChambeau After His Round

On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers teed it up from TPC Harding Park for the 2020 PGA Championship.

The first major of the year saw a stacked leaderboard from the very beginning. Former PGA Champion Jason Day leads the tournament with a five-under, 65.

Just one shot back, though it two-time defending PGA Champion Brooks Koepka. After a rough start to his round, Brooks find some momentum on the rest of the course and finished the day with a four-under, 66.

Following his round, he kept his feud with Bryson DeChambeau rolling right along. During his post-round interviews, Koepka took a little shot at DeChambeau, who just took the course this afternoon.

“There’s no reason to be scientific with all the numbers and stuff like that on TrackMan, just go out and go play,” he said via Brentley Romine.

As he said it, Brooks tried to fight back a smile that eventually slipped through.

Brooks and Bryson, of course, have gone back and forth over the past few months. DeChambeau takes a very scientific approach to the game and that was evident with his new approach this year.

He put on an extra 40 pounds from the 2019 season to this season. In doing so, he added about 25 yards of distance and is one of the longest hitters on tour.

It looks like he and Brooks will keep their feud going for the time being.