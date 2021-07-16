Brooks Koepka Takes Veiled Shot At Bryson DeChambeau

In what has become one of the main themes of golf in 2021, Brooks Koepka took yet another shot at rival Bryson DeChambeau.

During Round Two of The Open Championship, Koepka finished four-under par to secure his spot above the cut line. But in an interview afterwards, Koepka took a not-so-veiled shot at DeChambeau.

In evaluating his performance, Koepka said that he “drove the ball great” before adding “I love my driver” and smiling. The statement was a dig at DeChambeau, who criticized his driver after struggling in Round One. DeChambeau was later forced to apologize for insulting his club sponsor.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now… the driver sucks,” DeChambeau said of his Cobra club. “It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits.”

Brooks Koepka went one-underpar in Round One before rising all the way to the top-10 with a four-under performance today. As of writing he’s tied for ninth at five-under par.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is struggling even more today than he was yesterday. He’s two-over through his first 12 holes and three-over par overall. With the cut line projected to be either +1 or +2, he has a lot of work to do to avoid his first cut from a major since 2019.

But if there’s one person in the world who couldn’t care less if DeChambeau struggles, it’s Brooks Koepka.

The two have been publicly beefing for months now, and Koepka has been enjoying every minutes of it.

The 2021 Open Championship is being played on The Golf Channel and TheOpen.com.