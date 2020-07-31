On Friday morning, Brooks Koepka stepped onto the course at TPC Southwind with a two-shot lead after an incredible first round.

Despite entering with a strong lead, Koepka struggled during his second round and lost the lead. His struggles, though, were the secondary story from his round of golf on Friday.

He used an errant tee shot to make fun of new nemesis Bryson DeChambeau. During his first round on Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau found himself in a familiar position. His errant tee shot found a terrible lie, right on the root of a tree.

In hopes of getting a drop, DeChambeau argued a nearby anthill was interfering with his ability to play the shot.

Brooks’ ball landed in almost the exact same spot as Bryson’s did the round before. Koekpa joking said “I see an ant,” which was a clear shot at DeChambeau.

Check it out.

The rule allows for a ball to be moved if a burrowing animal created a hole near or around the ball. Unfortunately, the anthill wasn’t enough to constitute a move.

DeChambeau eventually settled for double-bogey on the hole. Koepka did one better, finishing No. 7 with a bogey.

Brooks entered today’s round with a two-shot lead, but left the course on Friday afternoon with a four-shot deficit.

Brendon Todd has been the most consistent player on the course, carding a six-under, 64 on Thursday and a five-under, 65, on Friday. He holds a four-shot lead.