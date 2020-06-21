Brooks Koepka Tweets During The Middle Of Weather Delay

Play has been suspended during the final round of the RBC Heritage this afternoon. The rain is rolling in on Hilton Head Island.

Before the action was stopped, Brooks Koepka was having a solid Sunday. The four-time major champion is at -3 through nine holes and is at -15 for the weekend. He’s tied for sixth place and just two shots off the lead.

Koepka also registered an incredible tee shot on a par 4, which you can see in the video below. While he’s waiting to get back out on the course, Koepka is spending at least some time on his phone quote-tweeting the video of his exceptional shot.

“Fascinating stuff out there,” Brooks wrote on Twitter.

Fascinating stuff out there… https://t.co/mjxuDUEtax — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 21, 2020

The PGA Tour returned last weekend after a long layoff due to COVID-19. At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Koepka shot -6 for the weekend, finishing in a tie for 32nd place while Daniel Berger won the event in a playoff.

Right now, Justin Thomas and Dylan Frittelli are tied for the lead at -17. Frittelli is done for the day, so there will at least be a -17 in the clubhouse for the weekend. Thomas has two holes left to play when golf resumes.

You can watch the RBC Heritage on CBS and Golf Channel.