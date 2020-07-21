Brooks Koepka Was Not A Fan Of This Bryson DeChambeau Question

Over the past few weeks, Bryson DeChambeau has dominated headlines for his decision to bulk up and increase his length around the course.

It’s paid off, as DeChambeau posted several top-10s and won just a few weeks ago. With DeChambeau in the headlines, other long-ball hitters like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have been asked about Bryson.

Before he tees it up this week, Koepka was asked if he feels like he needs to keep up with the “arms race” led by DeCheambeau. Let’s just say, he’s not worried about it.

“With what Bryson has done this year, even like Tony Finau letting it out a bit last week, are you going to have to adapt to this arms race and hit the ball long?” the reporter asked.

“I don’t have to keep up with anybody. I’m good,” Koepka said in response – with an incredible laugh at the end.

Check it out.

Reporter: Hey Brooks, how do you plan on keeping up with the long hitters like Bryson? Brooks: I don't have to keep up with anybody. I'm good. That laugh at the end 😈😂 pic.twitter.com/n3jP4fAftV — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 21, 2020

Koepka and DeChambeau developed a little rivalry – at least through the media – earlier this year.

After adding some weight, DeChambeau was compared to Koepka. Bryson wasn’t a huge fan of those comparisons, saying that he still had abs despite the weight gain – unlike Koepka.

Brooks fired back, using his four major tournament victories as a rebuttal.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Golf lacks a true rivalry, so it would be nice to see these two keep it going over the next few months.

Koepka tees it up this weekend at the 3M Open.