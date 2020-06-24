Earlier Wednesday morning, a report revealed that popular PGA Tour player Graeme McDowell withdrew from the Travelers Championship after his caddie tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a few hours later, arguably the biggest name in golf – excluding Tiger Woods – is also withdrawing form the tournament. Brooks Koepka will not play the Travelers Championship this weekend.

According to a report from Golfweek, his caddie tested positive for COVID-19. Koepka told Golfweek he plans to sit out this weekend to “protest everybody else” and because it’s the right thing to do.

Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning at TPC River Highlands. He previously tested negative 48 hours earlier when he arrived at the tournament.

From Golfweek:

“I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else. I think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys to do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

According to Golfweek, Elliott, Koepka and his coach Claude Harmon III went for additional COVID tests as a precaution after playing a practice round with McDowell earlier this week.

McDowell’s caddie, Ken Comboy, did not travel to Hartford for this weekend’s event.

In all, three players – Koepka, McDowell and Cameron Champ – have all withdrawn from this weekend’s tournament.