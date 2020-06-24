Brooks Koepka’s Brother, Chase, Announces Tournament Decision

Earlier Wednesday morning, world No. 4 Brooks Koepka told Golfweek that he’s withdrawing from the Travelers Championship this weekend.

The move came after Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else,” Koepka said.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys to do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

Not long after Koepka decided to withdraw from the tournament, his brother is doing the same. Chase Koepka announced the decision on Twitter.

“Despite being very excited about play the Travelers Championship, I am electing to withdraw,” the younger Koepka brother said. “Myself and my team have tested negative for COVID-19. However, I was in close contract with someone who tested positive. I feel as if this is the best decision to keep all other players, caddies and volunteers safe.”

Chase made it through a five-for-two playoff to grab one of two Monday qualifying spots up for grabs at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Ellington, Connecticut earlier this week.

With Brooks watching the younger Koepka brother punched his ticket to this weekend’s PGA event.

Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait to make his third start on the PGA Tour this season.