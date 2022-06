LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Brooks Koepka is officially a married man.

The PGA Tour star married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims, earlier this month.

Koepka shared a photo of his "best day" on social media.

Sims, a model and actress, has her own following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Earlier this year, she shared some photos of her bachelorette trip.

Congrats to Brooks and Jena on their big day!