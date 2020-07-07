Brooks Koepka’s ‘Steroid’ Tweet Is Going Viral

On Tuesday afternoon, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka sent out a tweet that sent thee golfing world into a frenzy.

He posted a gif from the TV series “Eastbound & Down.” The show features fictional world famous baseball player Kenny Powers.

During the show, he’s confronted about allegations of steroid use to enhance his baseball career. Of course, immediately after he sent out the tweet, Koepka’s message went viral.

Most assumed he was taking a shot at Bryson DeChambeau, who won his sixth PGA Tour event on Sunday afternoon. DeChambeau bulked up this offseason, adding nearly 20 pounds during his quarantine.

As a result, he’s driving the ball further than any other player on the PGA Tour. He’s taken advantage of his length off the tee, finishing in the top-10 in his last seven PGA Tour events.

Here’s the message from Koepka.

It’s easy to see the tweet as a shot at DeChambeau, considering these two had a little beef earlier this year as well.

After adding some weight, DeChambeau was compared to Koepka. Bryson wasn’t a huge fan of those comparisons, saying that he still had abs despite the weight gain – unlike Koepka.

Brooks fired back, using his four major tournament victories as a rebuttal.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

DeChambeau also had a run-in with a cameraman during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which could easily have been the basis of Koepka’s tweet.

Golf might finally have a rivalry on its hands.