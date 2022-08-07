Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media.

Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media.

In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social media.

"head of the launch, I’d like to gift YOU and your squad swimsuits from my @oneoneswim collection! To enter the giveaway, tag me in a reel and/or TikTok of your girls, tell me your travel plans, and how you would rock the collection! Get creative- there’s no right or wrong way to do this. Just wanna get to know you and your plans!! 🌈😘💞 Deadline is Aug. 17! I’ll send your whole group swimsuits from this collab for your trip!" she wrote.

Video of the launch has gone viral on social media.

While Brooks is no longer a part of the PGA Tour, we'll be seeing him and Jena jetting across the world for the LIV Tour.