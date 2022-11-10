Brooks Koepka's Wife's Racy Swimsuit Video Goes Viral

Getty Images.

Both Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, know what to do to go viral on social media these days.

Koepka, the former PGA Tour star, left the tour to join the controversial LIV Golf.

Sims, a model and actress, recently went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit video.

"Color me proud 👙 @oneoneswim," she tweeted.

Sims, a model and actress, has more than 250,000 followers on social media.

She's consistently gone viral for her posts on social media in recent years.

You can see more from Brooks and Jena's relationship here.