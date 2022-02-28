Bryson DeChambeau Announces Decision On Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau will not be competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. In a recently-released video, the world’s No. 12 revealed it’s too short a window to get in the recovery work he needs to be 100 percent.

“Alright guys well I’ve been hitting a couple balls on the simulator. I’ve been working on my game and working on recovering,” DeChambeau explained. “Tough decision right now. I have a lot of work to do to get everything back into order for this week.

“I just feel like it’s too short a time for me to get back 100 percent, playing at 100 percent capacity. Right now I’m 90 percent. I just don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100-percent ready for the rest of the season.

“I don’t wanna come back early and then have to take more time off. So it’s a hard decision I have to make right now but gonna have to unfortunately not play this week.”

DeChambeau, the Arnold Palmer Invitational defending champion, had hoped to return this week. But he’s clearly not willing to risk his longterm health to rush a return and play.

DeChambeau’s agent revealed his client was doing everything he could to be ready for the tournament just a few days ago.

“It’s important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer’s name on it, so he’s doing everything in his power to play,” agent Brett Falkoff told PGATour.com of the event at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, via ESPN. “He’ll continue to rehab over the next few days, and without any setbacks, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to compete next week.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational commences this Thursday morning.