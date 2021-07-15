Bryson DeChambeau Apologizes For What He Said About His Driver

Bryson DeChambeau had an uninspiring day at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, finishing one-over par to end the First Round of The Open Championship. But it’s what he said afterwards that has gotten him into hot water.

At his press conference following his round, DeChambeau pretty harshly criticized his clubs – specifically his driver – for letting him down on some of his holes. “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great. But again, with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeChambeau said.

Given that he uses Cobra as his club sponsor, those comments quickly got him into a lot of trouble. And that isn’t even to mention how unprofessional it sounded at the presser.

But DeChambeau moved quickly to walk back what he said. In a statement released a short while ago, he apologized for what he said – both for being unprofessional and for criticizing Cobra.

“The comments I made in my post-round interview today was very unprofessional,” DeChambeau said. “My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment. Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in golf industry and make an incredible product… I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions.”

Bryson DeChambeau had a very rough front-nine, recording three bogies to start two-over. He recovered with three straight birdies on the back-nine before recording two more bogeys on the final four holes.

DeChambeau heads into Round Two right at the edge of the cut line. He’s also seven strokes back from tournament leader Louis Oosthuizen, so he’s got a lot of work to do.

