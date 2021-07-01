Report: Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie Has Quit

The relationship that a golfer has with his or her caddie can be a very important one. Today, it has come out that Bryson DeChambeau and his long time caddie Tim Tucker have parted ways, as DeChambeau gets ready to begin his weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tucker has been on the bag for DeChambeau for all eight of his PGA Tour wins, dating back to 2017. That includes the biggest win of his career so far, at the 2020 U.S. Open last September.

The No Laying Up podcast broke this news moments ago on Twitter. Notably, Tucker was with DeChambeau during practice rounds this week. This is not the first time the two have broken up. It last happened briefly in 2017, but they teamed back up in 2018, which ended up being DeChambeau’s winningest year on tour to date, with four victories.

A member of the Cobra/Puma team, Ben Schomin, will caddie for DeChambeau today. Bryson is one of the faces of Puma athletics and it’s Cobra Golf brand.

Multiple sources: Tim Tucker has quit, and will no longer caddie for Bryson. Tim was on the bag for all 8 of Bryson's tour wins. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021

Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel has confirmed No Laying Up‘s report, and spoke to DeChambeau’s agent. He says the relationship has run its course.

Can confirm what @NoLayingUp said: Bryson and caddie Tim Tucker have parted ways. Bryson has Cobra's Ben Schomin on the bag this week in Detroit. Bryson's agent Brett Falkoff tells me: "In any relationship they run their course, and that's what happened here." — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 1, 2021

The timing of things is a major question here. It is not uncommon for golfers to head in another direction, but for things to apparently fall apart mid-week, just ahead the start of a tournament, is certainly noteworthy.

Bryson DeChambeau, who won this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic event during that 2018 season, could certainly use a good showing this weekend. He is two weeks removed from a bad collapse at the U.S. Open. Last weekend he finished tied for 19th at the Travelers Championship.

