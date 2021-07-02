The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Reportedly Declines To Speak With Media After Missing Cut

Bryson DeChambeau in the second round of The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts to his lie on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This has been a chaotic week for Bryson DeChambeau to say the least. Although everyone is seeking answers about his split with caddie Tim Tucker, the former U.S. Open champion is staying silent.

DeChambeau, who parted ways with Tucker after a pro-am in Detroit earlier this week, is on the verge of missing the cut for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. He finished the first two rounds one-under par, which is currently below the projected cut line of three-under par.

For the second day in a row, DeChambeau denied requests to speak with the media at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Considering he hasn’t played poor on the course this week, DeChambeau is most likely denying media requests so he can avoid questions about his working relationship with Tucker.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, spoke to ESPN this week about his client’s decision to part ways with Tucker.

“They have gone their separate ways for now,” Falkoff said, via ESPN. “That doesn’t mean forever, but it means they are not working together now. They met last night and decided to move on. It’s just an accumulation of things, and it’s never easy when a player and caddie split up. They just decided the best situation for now was essentially to not be together anymore.”

Tucker has been on the bag for DeChambeau for all eight of his PGA Tour wins, dating back to 2017. He was replaced this week by Ben Schomin.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.