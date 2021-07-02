This has been a chaotic week for Bryson DeChambeau to say the least. Although everyone is seeking answers about his split with caddie Tim Tucker, the former U.S. Open champion is staying silent.

DeChambeau, who parted ways with Tucker after a pro-am in Detroit earlier this week, is on the verge of missing the cut for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. He finished the first two rounds one-under par, which is currently below the projected cut line of three-under par.

For the second day in a row, DeChambeau denied requests to speak with the media at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Considering he hasn’t played poor on the course this week, DeChambeau is most likely denying media requests so he can avoid questions about his working relationship with Tucker.

Bryson DeChambeau likely to miss the cut at The Rocket Mortgage Classic without talking to the media about his week and parting with his caddie https://t.co/eTbQWBTxiy — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 2, 2021

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, spoke to ESPN this week about his client’s decision to part ways with Tucker.

“They have gone their separate ways for now,” Falkoff said, via ESPN. “That doesn’t mean forever, but it means they are not working together now. They met last night and decided to move on. It’s just an accumulation of things, and it’s never easy when a player and caddie split up. They just decided the best situation for now was essentially to not be together anymore.”

Tucker has been on the bag for DeChambeau for all eight of his PGA Tour wins, dating back to 2017. He was replaced this week by Ben Schomin.