Sports World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Tough Masters Moment

Bryson DeChambeau enters the week as a favorite to win the 2020 Masters, which teed off this morning after a months-long postponement. He’s off to a tough start through four holes.

DeChambeau had an impressive opening tee shot on the 10th hole, finishing with par on his first hole. The 11th was a near-disaster for the powerhouse golfer.

He hooked his tee shot on the hole into the trees. After hitting a provisional ball, he was able to find his original ball, and remarkably wound up with a par on the hole, salvaging what looked like it might be a disastrous spot for him.

DeChambeau shot par on the 12th hole, but on the 13th, Augusta National got its first lick in on the 2020 U.S. Open champion. After hitting the ball into some deep bushes, he needed a drop. He then duffed his chip in, and wound up with a double-bogey seven on the par five.

Shot 1: Into pine straw

Shot 2: Into bushes

Shot 3: Drop

Shot 4: Duffed chip

Shot 5: Chip to green

Shot 6: Putt

Shot 7: Tap-in Bryson DeChambeau makes double-bogey 7 on the par-5 13th 😳#themasters pic.twitter.com/VBMCExf0qT — bet365 (@bet365) November 12, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau (+800) makes Double Bogey on the Par 5 13th. He’s now at +2. #BarstoolSportsbook pic.twitter.com/0AQsmhhaVS — Bet The Greens (@betthegreens) November 12, 2020

The hole puts DeChambeau at an early +2 today. It has also made him the butt of a number of jokes and memes.

This week, he predicted that the course would play like a “par-67” and not 72 for him, because he believed he could reach green on the par five holes in just two strokes. That isn’t holding up well after his first par five of the entire tournament.

Reminder from #Bryson: He doesn’t see Augusta as a par 72. “I’m looking at it as a par-67 because I can reach all the par fives in two, No problem. And I can get to the third with a three wood, never mind a driver.” -Bryson DeChambeau pic.twitter.com/QBNwyuwC7c — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) November 12, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday: “This course is par 67 for me.” Bryson on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/aehcnvgyFn — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) November 12, 2020

A live look at Bryson DeChambeau overpowering Augusta 🧐 pic.twitter.com/f4kbRyvkTI — Joel Tadman (@joeltadman) November 12, 2020

There is no one in the golf world that fans enjoy rooting against more right now than Bryson DeChambeau. The schadenfreude is strong in Augusta right now.

Scottie Scheffler and Lee Westwood are tied for a very early Masters lead at -3 right now.