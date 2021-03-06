Look: Bryson DeChambeau’s Drive At No. 6 Is Going Viral

Heading into this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the biggest story was Bryson DeChambeau‘s plan to cut the corner on the infamous sixth hole.

During Wednesday’s practice round, the PGA Tour big hitter attempted the feat twice — falling about 30 yards short on each try. With heavy winds blowing towards him on his first efforts, DeChambeau decided he would only attempt the shot in official play if weather conditions were right.

Through his first two rounds of the week, he disappointed countless excited golf fans with his decision to take the conservative route. Today, DeChambeau finally made good on his promise.

Lining up for the 555-yard dogleg left par 5, the golfer stepped up to the tee box armed with his unmatched driving ability. With an absolute bomb of a drive, DeChambeau lasered his ball over the lake and towards the green. The 370-yard ball came to rest 68 yards from the pin in the right rough.

If he’d gone right at the hole, it looks like he would’ve made it there.

Bryson DeChambeau's drive on the sixth hole relative to the field in the third round on No. 6 at Bay Hill: pic.twitter.com/KqzOdNSlmM — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 6, 2021

Astounding drives aside, Bryson DeChambeau has a shot to win it all as well this weekend.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion is currently tied for second place (Lee Westwood) with an overall score of 9-under. In his third-round Saturday, DeChambeau has put together an impressive 3-under start through eight holes. This solid front nine from the big hitter saw him overtake midway-point leader Corey Conners.

With an impressive round of his own, Jordan Spieth holds the lone No. 1 spot with a 5-under performance through 10 holes.

Let’s see if DeChambeau will attempt the drive again during his final-round on Sunday.

[Keith Flemming]