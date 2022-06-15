Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Why He Left PGA Tour For LIV Golf Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hands reacts after breaking his driver on the seventh tee during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau is the latest star to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. With the U.S. Open set for later this week, he opened up about his recent career decision.

DeChambeau revealed that leaving the PGA Tour was a business decision.

"It was a business decision, first and foremost,” DeChambeau said. "That’s all there was to it. It’s given me a lot more opportunities outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So for me, that was the decision.”

Even though he left for LIV Golf, DeChambeau would love to play in certain PGA Tour events in the future. However, he doesn't really get a say in that matter.

“It’s not my decision to make,” he added. “That’s someone else’s decision that’s making that for me.”

DeChambeau plans on playing the remainder of LIV Golf's schedule this season. He missed the inaugural event in London last week.

As for DeChambeau's legacy, he believes his latest career move will allow him to build a new one.

DeChambeau will tee off for the U.S. Open at 1:47 p.m. ET on Thursday.