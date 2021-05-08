Bryson DeChambeau Flew From Dallas To Charlotte After Finding Out He Made Wells Fargo Cut

Finishing up his pre-weekend rounds at the Wells Fargo Championship with a three-over 74 on Friday, Bryson DeChambeau felt sure he would miss the cut with a two-over overall score. As a result, the No. 5-ranked golfer in the world fired up his private jet and headed home to Dallas for the weekend.

He wouldn’t be home for too long though. After heavy winds picked up in Charlotte, NC on Friday afternoon, the rest of the tournament field was in for a high-scoring afternoon — moving the cut line right up to DeChambeau’s two-over score.

This put the 27-year-old golfer in an interesting predicament. After just a few hours back in Dallas, DeChambeau took to Instagram to share his decision to make the trip back to Charlotte.

“Headed back to Dallas to get a quick workout in.. see ya tomorrow Charlotte,” he wrote over a picture of himself in the gym.

After today’s round, DeChambeau explained the wild ride that yesterday’s debacle produced. From the sound of things, the talented young golfer didn’t get much sleep.

“It was funny,” DeChambeau said, per Golf Digest. “We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back. One of the scenarios was like turning right back around, but the crew couldn’t, you know, refuel and their hours were out. So we had to get a new crew, if anything, and it just didn’t work out.

“So we’re like, ‘Well, let’s just go in the morning.’ So I left at 2:45 on a flight and I got here at 6:20 a.m. Drove 30 minutes to the golf course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out to the putting green. I did get a workout last night, though.”https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1391010472267239426 The decision to make the flight back ended up being a solid choice as DeChambeau finished his third round with an impressive three-under 68 — currently holding him in a tie for 35th. He was five-under on the day before notching an unfortunate double bogey on the final hole. While the unnecessary private jet flights were no doubt costly, DeChambeau hopes he can make up for it with a solid finish this weekend. “Way too expensive,” he said. “But the thing is, I have a chance to go make a good check this week and I think that would offset it. So if I was to not come back and withdraw, lose world ranking points and all that, I had to incur the cost. It’s my fault.” DeChambeau will look to continue his solid weekend play heading into Sunday’s final round. As of right now, Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland are locked in a tie for first at six-under.