Bryson DeChambeau Getting Crushed For What He Told Cameraman

Bryson DeChambeau has made headlines this golf season for his improved physique and his ridiculous driving length. The 26-year-old golfer added 40-plus pounds of muscle and is smashing 400-plus yard drives.

The California native is once again making headlines, only this time, it’s not for a flattering reason.

DeChambeau is getting criticized for what he reportedly told a cameraman on the course at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.

Bryson running a little hot. Caught up with him on 7 where he took a Sergio slash at the sand after splashing out of a greenside bunker, muttered an expletive after missing the par save and spent 60 seconds in a…testy discussion with a cameraman on his way to 8 tee. pic.twitter.com/ENjQt1U689 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) July 4, 2020

DeChambeau explained after his round why he was so upset with the cameraman.

“He was literally watching me the whole entire way up after getting out of the bunker, walking up next to the green. And I just was like, ‘Sir, what is the need to watch me that long?’” DeChambeau said, per Golf Channel. “I mean, I understand it’s his job to video me, but at the same point, I think we need to start protecting our players out here compared to showing a potential vulnerability and hurting someone’s image. I just don’t think that’s necessarily the right thing to do.”

“As much as we’re out here performing, I think it’s necessary that we have our times of privacy as well when things aren’t going our way. I mean, we’re in the spotlight, but if somebody else is in the spotlight they wouldn’t want that either,” DeChambeau added. “I feel like when you’re videoing someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him accidentally doing something, or someone else, they’re just frustrated because they really care about the game. It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time.”

DeChambeau then said that networks need to do a better job protecting golfer’s “brands.”

“We don’t mean anything by it, we just care a lot about the game. For that to damage our brand like that, that’s not cool in the way we act because if you actually meet me in person, I’m not too bad of a dude, I don’t think.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments are not sitting well with fans.

This is dumb logic by @b_dechambeau. Don't blame the cameraman for possibly damaging your brand. YOU had the outburst! And ain't no privacy on the course! This is silly. "Bryson DeChambeau confronts cameraman for potentially damaging his brand" https://t.co/2fd9YYhWDS — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 5, 2020

So @b_dechambeau berates a cameraman for doing his job. That’s the real illustration of his “brand.” — Dave Cokin (@davecokin) July 5, 2020

Bryson complains that being shown acting like a petulant brat hurts his brand. Who wants to be the one to tell him?https://t.co/RwSK4vcUaG via @golfweek — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) July 5, 2020

DeChambeau is -16 on the weekend. He’s set to tee off at 1:55 p.m. E.T. in his final round on Sunday.

The final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be televised on CBS.