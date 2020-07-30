Bryson DeChambeau Had Another Odd Moment On The Course Today

On Thursday afternoon, the world’s best golfers flocked to TPC Southwind in Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Huge names like Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas were all in the field. As was Bryson DeChambeau, who has been making headlines since the PGA Tour returned.

Just a few weeks ago, a moment with he and a rules official went viral during the Memorial Tournament. He attempted to argue with the official to gain a favorable ruling – which he didn’t win in the end.

During his first round on Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau found himself in a familiar position. His errant tee shot found a terrible lie, right on the root of a tree.

In hopes of getting a drop, DeChambeau argued a nearby anthill was interfering with his ability to play the shot.

The rules official wasn’t having any of that.

Check it out.

Bryson DeChambeau + Fire Ants + burrowing animal hole = GOLD on a CBS Sports HQ live look-in. pic.twitter.com/IfLft2GNu3 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 30, 2020

The rule allows for a ball to be moved if a burrowing animal created a hole near or around the ball. Unfortunately, the anthill wasn’t enough to constitute a move.

DeChambeau was forced to play the ball as it lied and he ended up hitting the shot well short and left of the green.

He eventually found the bottom of the cup, but ended up with a double-bogey as he walked off the green.

DeChambeau finished his round with a birdie on the last hole to card a three-under, 67.