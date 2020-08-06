Bryson DeChambeau Has Incredible Response To Breaking Driver

During the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, Jason Day jumped out to the early lead after carding a five-under, 65.

He holds a one-shot lead in the first major of the year over two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and a handful of others. However, the story of the afternoon belonged to Bryson DeChambeau.

During his first round, DeChambeau showed his impressive workout regimen paid off – maybe a little too much. After his tee shot on No. 7, he bent over to pick up his tee.

In doing so, he snapped the head off of his driver. That’s right, the beefy Bryson DeChambeau accidentally broke his driver after a mammoth drive.

After taking a few seconds to understand what happened, he had an incredible reaction.

“I guess it’s all those swings I put into it,” he said walking down the fairway.

Bryson DeChambeau after accidentally breaking his driver at the #PGAChamp "I guess it's all those swings I put into it." 😂 pic.twitter.com/HO6jeNNeGI — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2020

Luckily, DeChambeau was be able to replace his driver with a new shaft. Bryson famously put on 40 pounds from the 2019 season to the 2020 season and it looks like he got a little too strong.

He’s off to a great start this afternoon and currently sits at four-under par on the day. That leaves him just one shot off the lead with plenty of time to take the outright lead heading into Friday.

Can DeChambeau keep his momentum going and grab the lead from Day?