Here’s What The ‘P’ Stands For On Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the more adventurous dressers on the PGA Tour, as the 2020 U.S. Open often likes to pay tribute to the older days with his hat selection.

This week, DeChambeau is rocking a special hat for the third major of the year.

DeChambeau’s hat has a big “P” on it at the U.S. Open, leading many fans to wonder what it stands for. It’s pretty simple: it stands for Puma, one of his major sponsors.

GolfNews.net had more on the hat:

Well, it still stands for Puma. Cobra Puma Golf is DeChambeau’s primary sponsor for both equipment through Cobra Golf and for apparel through Puma Golf. DeChambeau’s style — and its evolution over the years — is reflected in the offerings from Puma Golf. Over time, DeChambeau’s style has evolved, but he particularly likes patriotic themes. So, for this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines, Puma Golf went with an option that didn’t have the Puma name or logo so explicit on the cap. While the P on DeChambeau’s hat still stands for Puma, the company is confident enough in their association with DeChambeau that golf fans will know that. The cool thing, then, is people who wear the hat can say the P means whatever they want. People from Pittsburgh, for example, might love the hat. Could mean power, or potential, or peace. Whatever you want.

The P-style hat is currently available on Amazon, as well:

DeChambeau could give the hat style some major television time later this afternoon. He’s currently in contention in the final round of the U.S. Open. The 2020 major champion winner is at -3 for the tournament, two strokes back of the three leaders at -5.

The final round of the U.S. Open is airing on NBC.