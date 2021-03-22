Bryson DeChambeau Hints At ‘Big News’ Coming This Afternoon

Bryson DeChambeau apparently has some “big news” to share later today, as he hinted via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He’ll share such news at 3 p.m. ET.
“Excited to share some big news at 3pm ET today,” DeChambeau teased on Twitter Monday afternoon. “Stay tuned!
It’s totally unclear what DeChambeau is hinting at, but golf fans should set their alarms and stay tuned. Any DeChambeau news is significant at this point.
The 27-year-old has become one of the biggest names in the sport, for good reason too. His massive drives have become must-watch television, whether you’re a golf fan or not.
Excited to share some big news at 3pm ET today. Stay tuned!
— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) March 22, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau is making a massive impact in the golfing world. Even Rory McIlroy is changing the way he plays because of DeChambeau’s impact.
