Bryson DeChambeau Hints At ‘Big News’ Coming This Afternoon

Bryson DeChambeau apparently has some “big news” to share later today, as he hinted via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He’ll share such news at 3 p.m. ET.

“Excited to share some big news at 3pm ET today,” DeChambeau teased on Twitter Monday afternoon. “Stay tuned!

It’s totally unclear what DeChambeau is hinting at, but golf fans should set their alarms and stay tuned. Any DeChambeau news is significant at this point. The 27-year-old has become one of the biggest names in the sport, for good reason too. His massive drives have become must-watch television, whether you’re a golf fan or not. Excited to share some big news at 3pm ET today. Stay tuned! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) March 22, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau is making a massive impact in the golfing world. Even Rory McIlroy is changing the way he plays because of DeChambeau’s impact.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t anything to do with what Bryson did at the U.S. Open,” McIlroy admitted earlier this year following a recent rough performance. “I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they’re going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps.”As long as DeChambeau keeps slicing up courses with his unreal power and drive speed, other golfers will take notice. It’s even causing some to change the way they play. Few golfers have ever had such a big impact. Tune into DeChambeau’s social media at 3 p.m. ET as the 27-year-old takes to Twitter to share some big news.