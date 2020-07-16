Bryson DeChambeau Hit A Massive Drive At The Memorial This Morning

If you bet the under on Bryson DeChambeau’s longest drive of the Memorial Tournament then you have our sympathies.

In his quest for a second Memorial Tournament trophy in three years, DeChambeau has already started crushing the golf balls. He has been so good on his drives over these past few weeks that betting sites offered odds on the length of his longest shot in each round.

DraftKings set the mark for Round 1 at 355.5 yards. DeChambeau almost hit the over on his opening tee shot. He opened with a 354 yard drive on his first, and then went over it with 362 yards on his second, followed by a 359-yarder on his fourth.

But on his eighth hole of the day, DeChambeau absolutely destroyed the mark and then some. His shot went a whopping 407 yards – beating out Cameron Champ’s second-longest shot by over 30 yards.

Well, it only took Bryson Dechambeau 7 holes to hit the OVER for his longest drive 😳 pic.twitter.com/WK0pzj3S5g — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 16, 2020

The 26-year-old golfer returned to the PGA Tour a few weeks back with 20 pounds of extra weight. That added mass has helped him add another 18-19 yards to his average tee shot, according to Golf.com.

DeChambeau was already good before adding the weight. But since then he’s been on a tear, finishing top-ten in each of his last seven Tour matches. He claimed victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 5 – his first PGA Tour win since 2018.

The 26-year-old claimed victory at the 2018 Memorial Tournament, beating An Byeong-hun and Kyle Stanley in a playoff. But if he continues playing like this and wins this year’s Memorial, he’ll be a strong pick for the upcoming majors.