Bryson DeChambeau Lands Major Sponsor Ahead Of The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is changing the way golf is played. It’s only fitting he’ll be the first pro to sport a sports betting sponsor’s logo when he takes the course at Augusta next week.

DeChambeau and DraftKings announced a multi-year partnership on Monday. He’ll be the first to wear a sports betting logo in all of golf.

Bryson DeChambeau continues to break the boundaries of golf. His play was just the first of new standards being set by the 27-year-old pro.

DeChambeau has spent the last two years beefing up to try and improve his power and drive distance. He’s completely changed his diet to include several meals a day and plenty of protein. He’s also spent plenty of time in the gym, weight training to improve his strength.

All of the diet and weight training changes have made a massive difference. DeChambeau’s driving power is nearly unmatched by anyone in the field.

He’ll put that driving power on full display next week at Augusta. DeChambeau will also be sporting his newest sponsor, DraftKings, throughout The Masters.